Beginning March 1, the ContemporaryAustin will be accepting applications for its Teen Council, a leadership arts program offering paid positions for 10 to 12 high school students (ages 15-18). The Teen Council serves as an advisory council to The Contemporary Austin and as ambassadors for teens within the museum and community.

Teens need not be artists to apply. The Teen Council meets from September through May on Wednesday evenings and on some Saturdays. For more information, contact teenprograms@ thecontemporaryaustin.org.

