The 11th Annual Texas Teen Book Festival (TTBF) will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Southwestern University in Georgetown. The free event is open to readers of all ages. Some award-winning authors who will be on hand include Mary H.K. Choi, David Yoon, Gabby Rivera, Abdi Nazemian, Christopher Myers, Lauren Shippen, and others.

“I am so excited about our phenomenal lineup this year,” TTBF Program Director Meghan Goel said. “Featuring a dynamic slate of books that range from terrifying thrillers to star-crossed romances to epic fantasies, this list truly offers something for every reader.”

Throughout the one-day festival, attendees will be able to enjoy author sessions and panels, book signings, workshops, and vendor displays perfect for young adult readers of all ages.

TTBF authors will join keynote speakers Erika L. Sánchez, a bestselling and award-winning author who will present I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, and YouTube sensation and author Akilah Hughes who will present her memoir, Obviously: Stories from My Timeline.

The Texas Teen Book Festival is a collaboration between Texas Book Festival, BookPeople, a dedicated team of librarians, and venue sponsor Southwestern University.

For more information, please visit www.texasteenbookfestival.org.