An Austin teen has been named an honoree in the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. Each year, the Barron Prize honors 25 outstanding young leaders who have made a significant positive difference to people and our planet.

Alex Mancevski, age 17, founded Health Through Science, a non-profit working to eradicate preventable diseases, especially pediatric Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) and obesity. In the past two years, Mancevski has recruited 150 student volunteers from six local high schools to mentor 1,500 children each month at 20 elementary schools. His volunteers act as science coaches, promoting health awareness and teaching the material needed for kids to participate in science fairs.