Teen Leaders

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (ESB MACC) celebrated the fifth anniversary of their Teen Leadership Program, Caminos (“pathways”). Graduates of the 2022 program celebrated several accomplishments over the past year. Highlights include the comic books and zines they presented at the Mexican American Comic Con in November, the Latinx Youth Wellness Conference they produced in February, a presentation at SXSW EDU in March and an art exhibit chronicling five years of teen programming in April. Congrats to Amy, Edan, Paola, Lluvia, Greylen, Onyx, Juan, Emma and Sol!

Over half of this year’s graduates plan to continue working at the ESB MACC in different capacities, from graphic designers and event assistants to mentors for the 2023 class of Caminos teens, who are currently being interviewed.

Graduates of the 2022 Caminos program. Photo courtesy of ESB MACC.