Austin Family
Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida
Challenger School Feb 2019
Austin Parks
Challenger School Feb 2019
Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida
Austin Parks

Teen Leaders

Austin in Action

The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (ESB MACC) celebrated the fifth anniversary of their Teen Leadership Program, Caminos (“pathways”). Graduates of the 2022 program celebrated several accomplishments over the past year. Highlights include the comic books and zines they presented at the Mexican American Comic Con in November, the Latinx Youth Wellness Conference they produced in February, a presentation at SXSW EDU in March and an art exhibit chronicling five years of teen programming in April. Congrats to Amy, Edan, Paola, Lluvia, Greylen, Onyx, Juan, Emma and Sol!

Over half of this year’s graduates plan to continue working at the ESB MACC in different capacities, from graphic designers and event assistants to mentors for the 2023 class of Caminos teens, who are currently being interviewed.

Graduates of the 2022 Caminos program. Photo courtesy of ESB MACC.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!