Teen Takes on Entrepreneurship Raising Fund for COVID-19 Relief

At the end of April, Jennifer Fang, a 15-year-old girl at Saint Michael’s Catholic Academy, decided to create a charity based brand called nutssosweet. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, she recognized the economic hardships endured by Americans and wished to help the local Austin community. Nutssosweet donates 80% of its profit to Austin Disaster Relief Network and is known for all organic and healthy products to provide benefits to customers and the charity organizations nutssosweet works with.

She followed the steps of her mother, a self-made businesswoman and the national sales director of Mary Kay China, and gradually gained interest in business from taking various leadership roles in school. She became the middle school student council member, the charity dance team co-captain, the first lieutenant on the high school drill team, and eventually, the founder of nutssosweet. She continued her business journey by taking summer business programs from The Wharton School. “Starting a business myself was daunting at first, especially when my family is immigrants from China,” Jennifer says, “however, with the help of West Ridge Middle School and Saint Michael’s, I was able to meet some amazing people and learn about American entrepreneurship!” Nutssosweet’s business concept burgeoned from Jennifer’s change for a more balanced and healthy diet. She stumbled upon the model Sanne Vloet’s videos on Youtube and began her journey; Jennifer was inspired by Sanne’s balanced lifestyle and satiating diets content and started to experiment with cooking at home. “It was a way for me to relieve stress from my sophomore year,” Jennifer says. Hence, Jennifer developed all the recipes and continues to create more. With her granola and nut butter, Jennifer was able to donate more than $500 to ADRN and around $100 to the NAACP.

