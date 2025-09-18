Texans Encouraged to Explore ABLE Accounts for Individuals with Disabilities

According to National Association of State Treasurers (NAST), more than 195,000 Americans with disabilities have saved a collective $2.3 billion in Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts, which help cover qualified disability expenses while protecting access to means-tested benefits

“An ABLE account can be a game-changer for Texans with disabilities and their families,” said Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “It’s about having the freedom to plan for the future and meet life’s needs.”

Texans may qualify for a Texas ABLE account if their disability began before age 26 and they meet at least one of these criteria: eligibility for Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance, a diagnosis on the Social Security Administration’s list of Compassionate Allowances Conditions, or a physician’s diagnosis of a qualifying disability.

Beginning in January 2026, eligibility expands to individuals whose disability began before age 46.

Families are encouraged to plan ahead, check eligibility, and consider the advantages of opening an account. For details, call 844-4TX-ABLE or visit www.texasABLE.org.