Ten museums and archives at UT Austin share some of their most compelling artifacts in a new exhibit displayed at the LBJ Library. The exhibit, titled “Deep in the Vaults of Texas,” launches with a free, public open house on April 8 that includes a free souvenir for all visitors.

Texas artifacts include football coach Tom Landry’s famous hat, Mexican general Santa Anna’s memoir and an architect’s vision for the UT campus from 1933.

The open house happens Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the LBJ Library at 2313 Red River St.

“The LBJ Library reached out to our neighbors on The University of Texas at Austin campus to help make this exhibit a reality,” says Nikki Diller, acting curator at the LBJ Presidential Library. “Deep in the Vaults of Texas is a great introduction to the diversity of collections and resources available on the university campus.”

Institutions at The University of Texas at Austin displaying artifacts:

Alexander Architectural Archives

Benson Latin American Collection

Blanton Museum of Art

Dolph Briscoe Center for American History

Fine Arts Library

H. J. Stark Center for Physical Culture and Sports

Harry Ransom Center

John L. Warfield Center for African & African American Studies

Tarlton Law Library

Texas Archeological Research Laboratory

LBJ Presidential Library

“The special collections of the university, including those of UT Libraries’ distinctive collections such as the Alexander Archives and the Benson Collection, are the rare and often unique resources that help to make the city and the university such an exceptional place to live and learn,” said Lorraine Haricombe, vice provost and director of The University of Texas Libraries. “This exhibit provides a rare opportunity to bring together a selection of these extraordinary holdings for the benefit of visitors who may be unfamiliar with the trove of treasures that reside on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin.”