Texas Education Freedom Accounts Launch With Strong Early Momentum

Hundreds of private schools and education providers across Texas are signing on to the new Texas Education Freedom Accounts program, signaling strong interest ahead of its first year. Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced that about 600 private schools and prekindergarten providers enrolled within the first 10 days of applications. More than 200 education service providers, including tutors, have also joined.

State officials expect participation to continue growing during and after winter academic breaks as additional schools prepare for the 2026-27 school year. The Comptroller’s office has launched EducationFreedom.Texas.gov as the program’s official website, featuring a regularly updated school finder and a Parent Prep Checklist to help families get ready before applications open.

Family applications open Feb. 4, 2026, and close March 17, 2026. Awards will be prioritized under state law, with a lottery used if demand exceeds available funding. Notifications are expected in early April.

Passed by the Texas Legislature in 2025 through Senate Bill 2, the $1 billion Texas Education Freedom Accounts program allows families who choose private school or homeschooling to use state funds for approved education expenses. Participating private school students will receive $10,474 for the school year, students with individualized education programs may receive up to $30,000, and homeschool students will receive $2,000, making TEFA the nation’s largest first-year school choice initiative.