Our hearts go out to all affected by the recent devastating floods across Central Texas, particularly impacting the communities we call home in and around Austin—including Kerrville, Comfort, Llano, Georgetown, Sandy Creek, Leander, Marble Falls, and Cow Creek. To honor the tireless dedication and selfless efforts of the first responders working relentlessly in these challenging times, Mozart’s is proud to host a special memorial benefit event, the Texas First Response: Austin’s Benefit for Flood First Responders. ALL event proceeds, yep you heard correct 100%, will go to TexSar (Texas Search & Rescue) and Texas State Troopers Disaster Response.

Join us at Mozart’s on Saturday, July 26th, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM for the “Texas First Response: Austin’s Benefit for First Responders.” We are humbled to host a family-friendly benefit designed for the community to come together and show their support. Activities will include face painting, donut boat rides on the lake, engaging Longhorn steer displays, and captivating balloon artists. Guests will enjoy live music throughout the event and will even have the opportunity to participate in Texas 2-step dance lessons. A variety of delicious local fare will be available, including award-winning Hill Country BBQ, Texas Fajitas, Backyard Burgers & Brats, Bavarian Pretzels & Cheese, Campfire Sundaes along with endless Mozart’s Sweet Treats. TexSAR (Texas Search and Rescue) and the Texas State Troopers disaster response teams will be on hand, sharing their stories and showcasing the incredible resources that enable their critical work. In addition, key service organizations, including the LCRA, the Colorado River Alliance, and the City of Austin, will be on site offering community educational resources.

This event is a testament to the power of Austin’s collective generosity. Mozart’s and all participating event sponsors have fully donated all costs ensuring that 100% of any purchases made will go directly to TexSAR (Texas Search and Rescue) and the Texas State Troopers Disaster Response. Commemorative posters and t-shirts, specially designed by local Austin artists, will be available, offering a way to show solidarity and support for those impacted by this tragedy.

If you cannot make the daytime benefit, join us for the evening’s event from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Mozart’s deck. An evening concert showcasing a stellar lineup of talented Austin musicians, with a special guest headliner from London, the prodigious Rhys Stygal. Known for his mastery of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s iconic repertoire, Rhys will perform alongside Nico Little and special guests, including the powerful “Texas Flood,” as a heartfelt tribute to our community’s resilience.

Wristband tickets are donations in support and are available to purchase in three tiers:

Bronze Support ($20 Adult, $10 Child): Includes admission and access to all day-long family-friendly activities, donut boat rides, and benefit entertainment.

Includes admission and access to all day-long family-friendly activities, donut boat rides, and benefit entertainment. Silver Support ($50 Adult, $25 Child): Includes admission, all access to activities, prepaid food and beverage.

Includes admission, all access to activities, prepaid food and beverage. Gold Benefactor ($250): Includes admission, all access to activities, prepaid food, beverage, and adult beverages, commemorative shirts and memorabilia, reserved concert seating, and recognition in the event program.

All Wristband tickets for the benefit can be secured HERE.

A Limited number of FREE General Admission reservations for the benefit can be registered HERE

Tickets for the Rhys Stygal 8:00 PM tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan are available for $25/each HERE.