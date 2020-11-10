Texas Moms & Moms-To-Be Invited To “It Starts With Mom Live” Virtual Events

March of Dimes, the most recognized health charity and leading non-profit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, curates its inaugural 5-part virtual series, It Starts with Mom: Texas Edition. Bold, authentic diverse conversations about the issues that matter the most to moms and moms-to-be, but often go unspoken. Authentic voices, expert panelists, diverse experiences: make change happen and support this rich sharing of experiences on the journey to being or becoming a mom in 2020.

The five-part virtual event series will feature various sessions on the journey to motherhood, resources for moms and moms-to-be, and tools to achieving career goals while balancing it all. Each session has a panel of thought leaders and moms who will share their perspectives and answer questions from the moderator.

The conference will be aired on the March of Dimes Texas Facebook page where you can find details on the schedule, discussion topics as well as featured panelists.