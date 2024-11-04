Texas Performing Arts Expands Education and Engagement Programs

Texas Performing Arts (TPA), recently announced an expansion of its education and engagement programs for K-12 students. Beginning with the 2024-2025 school year, TPA will quadruple the number of students it reaches annually to more than 16,000 through programs including its first-ever daytime school performance of a nationally touring Broadway show, a special theater performance for every fifth grader in the Austin Independent School District (AISD), and additional school-day performances of acclaimed touring artists.

Part of the University of Texas at Austin, opportunities for students of all ages is central to TPA’s mission. Since its founding in 1981, TPA’s education and engagement programs have connected renowned artists to students and the broader community through workshops, discussions, and shows specifically designed for area schools and teachers.

Each season, TPA offers free school-day performances by visiting artists that include bus transportation and curriculum guides aligned with State education standards.

In the year ahead, TPA will present its first-ever daytime school performance of the acclaimed Broadway musical Peter Pan. In addition, TPA will welcome every 5th grader in AISD to a special daytime performance of El Otro Oz, a bilingual, Mexican folk-infused musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz. Along with these two presentations, TPA will offer school day performances with Kid Koala, Sweet Honey in the Rock, and Versa-Style Street Dance Company for a total of five this year.

Educators interested in learning more about connecting their students with TPA’s educational programs may contact education@texasperformingarts.org for additional information.