Austin Family
Challenger School Feb 2019
Austin Symphony
Christmas at Gaylord Texan
Harmony School
Basis Charter Enroll
Austin Symphony
Basis Charter Enroll
Harmony School
Challenger School Feb 2019
Christmas at Gaylord Texan

Texas Teen Book Festival + We Need Diverse Books Short Story Contest

Around Austin

 

The 2020 Virtual Texas Teen Book Festival will take place online on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The Festival is free and open to the public! Don’t worry, you don’t have to be a teen to attend – readers of all ages are welcome. The festival will feature writer workshops, workshops for educators and a wide range of genres and authors, including Elizabeth Acevedo, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Ibi Zoboi and so many more!

 

For a chance to attend an exclusive festival event and join BookPeople’s Teen Press Corps bloggers, young writers are encouraged to enter the We Need Diverse Books Short Story Contest. Entries are due Oct. 2. Details can be found at www.texasteenbookfestival.org.

Copyright © 2020 Austin Family. All rights reserved.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!