Texas Teen Book Festival + We Need Diverse Books Short Story Contest

The 2020 Virtual Texas Teen Book Festival will take place online on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The Festival is free and open to the public! Don’t worry, you don’t have to be a teen to attend – readers of all ages are welcome. The festival will feature writer workshops, workshops for educators and a wide range of genres and authors, including Elizabeth Acevedo, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Ibi Zoboi and so many more!

For a chance to attend an exclusive festival event and join BookPeople’s Teen Press Corps bloggers, young writers are encouraged to enter the We Need Diverse Books Short Story Contest. Entries are due Oct. 2. Details can be found at www.texasteenbookfestival.org.