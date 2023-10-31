THANKSgiving: 3 Austin Non-Profits

If you and your family would like to get out there and donate your time and resources this holiday season, here are three locally operated nonprofit organizations in Austin to consider. Each organization has a mission to serve families in a unique way and could use your generosity.
Bring Some Holiday Cheer
Mission Accomplished is a full-service organization in Austin that helps people who are experiencing homelessness. They provide resources and assistance to individuals and families that need a helping hand. During the Thanksgiving season their mission is to “bring some cheer” to individuals and families. On Friday November 17th Mission Accomplished volunteers will spend time assembling Thanksgiving baskets for Austin residents. If you and your family would like to help with the assembly, you can sign up on the Mission Accomplished website at: www.mission-accomplished.org.
Home-Cooked Love
Founders of Red Beans & Ricely Yours, Maris Clegg and Chris Cubas understand the healing power of a home-cooked meal. That’s why every Sunday they are committed to delivering home-cooked, Southern- inspired meals to Austin residents in need. In operation since 2020, their volunteers have delivered over 9,000 meals. Red Beans and Ricely Yours is purely donation driven. They are always in need of cooks, drivers and monetary donations. If you and your family want a give your time and culinary talents this holiday season, support Red Beans and Ricely Yours. Find them at: www.redbeansaustin.com
Family Resources and Fun Day
It’s not easy to be the parent of a child with a disability, and if steady income or common language is a challenge, it can be overwhelming. Since starting in 2011, Vela’s mission has been to empower Austin parents with the knowledge and resources they need to be their child’s best advocate at doctor’s appointments, therapies and special education meetings at school. Vela offers a wide range of classes that parents can take on a variety of topics related to disabilities, regardless of income, language or culture.
Vela holds its annual Family Fun Day on December 16th and could use volunteers to help. If you wants to support a local non-profit with a mission to help families, check out the service and donation opportunities at: www.velafamilies.org