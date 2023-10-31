THANKSgiving: 3 Austin Non-Profits

Family Resources and Fun Day

It’s not easy to be the parent of a child with a disability, and if steady income or common language is a challenge, it can be overwhelming. Since starting in 2011, Vela’s mission has been to empower Austin parents with the knowledge and resources they need to be their child’s best advocate at doctor’s appointments, therapies and special education meetings at school. Vela offers a wide range of classes that parents can take on a variety of topics related to disabilities, regardless of income, language or culture.

Vela holds its annual Family Fun Day on December 16th and could use volunteers to help. If you wants to support a local non-profit with a mission to help families, check out the service and donation opportunities at: www.velafamilies.org