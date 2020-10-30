Thanksgiving Mini Brownies

Ingredients:

¼ cup butter, softened

½ cup white sugar

1 egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

⅛ teaspoon baking powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

Frosting:

3 tablespoons butter, softened

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ tablespoons milk

1 cup powdered sugar

Decoration:

12 red candy-coated chocolate pieces (such as M&M’s®)

60 candy corns, or as needed

24 candy eyeballs

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 12-cup mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

Directions:

Cream 1/4 cup butter and sugar together in a bowl with an electric mixer. Add egg and vanilla extract; mix well. Stir flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt together in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to butter mixture and mix until batter is smooth. Divide batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 14 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine butter, cocoa powder and milk in a bowl and mix with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar and mix until frosting is smooth and fluffy.

Spoon frosting in a piping bag fitted, or you can use a plastic bag with small hole in corner. Pipe a circle of frosting near the bottom half of each mini brownie to create the turkey’s head. Add two candy eyes. Add one red chocolate piece to form the beak. Pipe five lines of frosting in the shape of a semi-circle formation coming up from the head. Place a piece of candy corn on each of the five lines to form the turkey’s feathers.