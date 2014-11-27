The 27th annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. The event takes place outside the Long Center and includes a 5-mile run, a 1-mile walk and a Stepping Stone School Kids’ K. In the run-up to the Turkey Trot, Stepping Stone School will host a Turkey Call at its Shoal Creek campus. Students will wear costumes and tout their best turkey calls for a rafter of real turkeys.

To register for the Turkey Trot, visit thundercloud.com. All proceeds benefit Caritas of Austin, a nonprofit that supports Austin’s working poor and homeless people.

[photo: Around Austin Thanksgiving Run. Caption: The ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot includes a Kids’ K sponsored by Stepping Stone School. Photo courtesy of ThunderCloud Subs.]