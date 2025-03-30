The American Heart Association Recognzes Redeemer Lutheran School

Redeemer Lutheran School has been named one of the top schools in Austin by the American Heart Association for its outstanding participation in the Kids Heart Challenge™. The American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge™ is a fundraising, service-learning program that provides lessons, tools, and activities to support the mental and physical well-being of students, families, and staff.

Redeemer Lutheran School has participated in the Kids Heart Challenge for over 30 years. This year more than 200 students raised $35,823.37 in donations and the school was honored as the fundraising leader in Austin. The program is led by Physical Education Teacher, Jana Redmond, who taught 99 students and families the lifesaving skill of Hands-Only CPR and the warning signs of a stroke. Funds raised by Kids Heart Challenge participants support the American Heart Association’s scientific research and outreach programs, paving the way for breakthroughs and advancements that improve health outcomes and create healthier communities.