Origami is the Japanese art of folding paper into representational art pieces. Turning a simple piece of paper into a beautiful sculpture can be fun and engage your precision art skills. Making a cute origami heart is as simple as six steps! See the diagram for precise folding instructions.

Using a piece of square paper, fold from corner to corner, creating an “X” in the square. Fold in the top dotted line. Fold in the bottom dotted line. Fold in the side dotted lines. Fold side corners backward behind heart. Fold top corners backward behind heart.

Once your heart is complete, use a pen or marker to write a sweet message to your loved one! Learn how to make your own origami hearts through Feb. 14 at Terra Toys located at 2438 W. Anderson Ln. There, you can pick up free supplies including origami paper and instructions. And for little ones, pre-folded hearts are available.

Terra Toys has been providing Austin with classic, fun, and beautiful toys, gifts, books and treats for over 35 years.