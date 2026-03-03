The Hourglass Foundation is awarding over $60,000 in Student Scholarships for the Trades

The Hourglass Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the Philanthropic Arm of Flexco Fleet Services, has opened the application window for their 2026 student scholarship opportunities.

The Hourglass Foundation is committed to being a small part of a larger solution to reduce the auto tech shortage and skilled labor gap. This commitment aligns perfectly with their overall mission to empower underserved students through scholarship opportunities. Specifically, for educational pursuits in automotive tech, and other skilled trades, like HVAC, welding, electrical, construction, plumbing and similar.

Kim Davidson, Executive Director at The Hourglass Foundation, stated, “The skilled trades workforce shortage affects all of us, from longer wait times and higher prices for repairs and services, to recruitment efforts of companies looking for highly skilled trades talent. It’s important for all of us to work together to solve the problem, and investing in educating the next generation of skilled trades professionals is one way in which we can do that.

Davidson continued, “The Hourglass Foundation’s scholarship gifts enable hardworking, committed students to acquire an education they might not otherwise be able to afford—in fields that give them specific skill sets that lead to solid employment opportunities, career ascension, and most importantly, independence.”

This year, The Hourglass Foundation will be awarding over $60,000 in scholarship gifts, including the following (some criteria requirements apply):

• More Than One Path: $5,000 – For students pursuing automotive technology, repair, diesel maintenance, or other similar skilled trades programs (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, welding, similar)

• Women in Auto Tech: $5,000 – For female students specifically who are pursuing automotive technology, repair, diesel maintenance or similar in automotive

• Women Rock Trades: $2,500 (awarding two of these!) – For female students specifically, pursuing automotive technology, repair, diesel maintenance or other similar skilled trades program (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, welding, similar)

• New Horizons: $5,000 – It’s never too late for a new beginning – For students pursuing automotive technology, repair, diesel maintenance or other similar skilled trade program (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, welding, similar). No max age limit

• Tool Scholarship: $2,000 (awarding two of these!) – Funds to help with the cost of tools for your field of study – limited to those pursuing automotive technology, repair, diesel maintenance or other similar skilled trade program (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, welding, similar)

• Geotab Veteran Scholarship for the Trades, in Partnership with The Hourglass Foundation: $15,000 –

This is a scholarship to be awarded to a current or former member of the U.S. Military (including Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserves) who is continuing their education at either a trade school or community college. Area of study must be in Automotive Repair or Automotive Technology, Engineering Tech or Similar Skilled Trades Program (HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Construction)

Click here to view all of The Hourglass Foundation’s scholarship opportunities!

Scholarship application window closes April 10, 2026

About The Hourglass Foundation

The Hourglass Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is guided by the belief that we can create hope and opportunity through student scholarships for underserved individuals pursuing education in automotive technology and other blue-collar skilled trades programs – via Community College or ASE Certified programs. Our success depends in part, on monetary donations from generous individual supporters and Corporate Sponsors, as well as vehicle donations. Please join us in helping students achieve their educational passions and career goals! https://thehourglassfoundation.org

For questions or information about how to get involved, contact:

Kim Davidsonmailto: kdavidson@thehourglassfoundation.orgExecutive DirectorThe Hourglass Foundation