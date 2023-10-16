Austin Family
The Kindness Campaign Named 2024 Cap10K Race Beneficiary

The 47th annual Statesman Capitol 10,000, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and scheduled for Sunday, April 7, 2024, is proud to name The Kindness Campaign as the race beneficiary. One dollar from every Cap10K registration will go to the local nonprofit organization, and race participants will also have the option to make an additional donation during registration, which the Statesman will match up to $10,000. Registration is currently open on Cap10K.com.

Founded in 2015, The Kindness Campaign’s mission is to create and provide accessible emotional health curricula and programs to both children and adults in homes and classrooms. During the World Kindness Day initiative alone, over 58,000 children and/or families across the country were served. Jeff Simecek, Cap10K Race Director, believes the mission of The Kindness Campaign strongly aligns with the race’s core mission: to help improve the health and wellness of the Austin community.

To learn more about the Cap10K and The Kindness Campaign or to register for the event, visit www.Cap10K.com.

