The Mike & Sherry Project Returns

The 46th annual Statesman Capitol 10,000, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and scheduled for Sunday, April 16, 2023, is proud to name The Mike & Sherry Project as the returning race beneficiary. In addition to one dollar from every Cap10K registration going to the local nonprofit organization, race participants can also choose to make an additional donation when registering for 2022, which the Statesman will match up to $10,000. Registration is currently open on Cap10K.com.

Seeing the need for affordable and accessible mental health care for individuals in the Austin restaurant and bar industry, restaurant industry veterans Sam Hellman-Mass, Matt Luckie and Sarah McIntosh co-founded The Mike & Sherry Project in 2019. It’s named after two popular members of the local food scene, Mike Shefman and Sherry Greenberg. In partnership with Capital Area Counseling (CAC), the nonprofit organization helps offer restaurant and bar employees high-quality mental health services on a sliding scale and also bridges the gap for those unable to pay the fee.

The 2022 Cap10K raised more than $60,000 for The Mike & Sherry Project and those funds were utilized to raise the scale of the organization and assist even more Austin service industry professionals. Currently, more than 60 restaurants are participating members in the project.

Jeff Simecek, Cap10K Race Director, believes The Mike & Sherry Project’s mission aligns with the race’s: to help improve the health and wellness of the Austin community. “We believe that exercise is essential to physical and mental health. Running can help reduce and manage the stresses of daily life,” says Simecek. “We also believe in lending our support to local organizations like The Mike & Sherry Project, which is doing so much to assist our neighbors in the hospitality industry. With the funds raised from the 2022 Cap10K, we were proud to see The Mike & Sherry Project be able to extend their services to more area restaurants, and we are pleased to have the organization as our returning 2023 race beneficiary.”

“It is a true honor to be named again the 2023 Cap10K race beneficiary,” said Mike Shefman, co-founder of The Mike & Sherry Project. “There has never been a greater need to provide access to mental health care services to those in the service industry, and The Mike & Sherry Project is eager to meet that need. Through this partnership, The Mike & Sherry Project can reach even more restaurant, bar and hospitality industry professionals than ever before and work together with our local community to make a lasting, positive impact. We are extremely grateful to Cap10K for this opportunity and hopeful for continued success ahead. We’d also like to extend special thanks to the project’s creator Sam Hellman-Mass, all generous services provided by Jaime Telfeyan and Doc Davis of Capital Area Counseling as well as Kathleen Lucente of Red Fan Communications.”

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is also invested in making a difference in the lives of Central Texans. Simecek saw potential synergy between the philanthropic vodka company and the 2022 race beneficiary. Through Tito’s Cap10K race sponsorship, the event is able to make an even bigger impact in the service industry.

“We are honored to sponsor another year of the Cap10K and cheer on participates and celebrate our Austin spirit. We are also proud to help bring awareness to the race beneficiary, The Mike & Sherry Project, which has a mission of providing low-cost counseling options to service industry workers,” said Lisa Nuccio, TX/OK Field Sales Manager at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “Our friends in the service industry are the heart of our hometown, and we are grateful to support them through this event.”

About The Mike & Sherry Project

The Mike & Sherry Project was established in 2019 with a mission to provide accessible mental health care to individuals working in the Austin restaurant, bar and hospitality industry. With more than 35 Austin restaurant and hospitality industry partners, the Project has arranged a flat fee per appointment for counseling services with Capital Area Counseling, a psychotherapy center providing affordable, high-quality mental health services to all Central Texas. The Project was named for Mike Shefman and Sherry Greenberg, who are staples in the local food scene and have become an integral and invested part of the Austin community. For more information on participating, visit www.mikeandsherryproject.com.