Join Austin writer and illustrators Jarrett Pumphrey and Jerome Pumphrey for the release of their new book, The Old Truck, on Sat., Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. at BookPeople. The story takes place on a small, bustling farm, where a resilient and steadfast pickup works tirelessly alongside the family that lives there and becomes a part of the dreams and ambitions of the family’s young daughter. After long days and years of hard work leave the old truck rusting in the weeds, it’s time for the girl to roll up her sleeves. Soon she is running her own busy farm, and in the midst of all the repairing and restoring, it may be time to bring her faithful childhood companion back to life. With an eye-catching retro design and cleverly nuanced illustrations, The Old Truck celebrates the rewards of determination and the value of imagination. BookPeople is located at 603 N. Lamar Blvd.