The Thinkery

Then
Before it ever had a permanent home, the Austin Children’s Museum lived out of a station wagon. That’s right, it was a mobile museum created by a group of parents and educators who wanted to offer broader cultural experiences to the kids of Austin. These successful station wagon exhibits visited libraries, schools, parks and even malls.
Now
But by 1987, the museum needed a permanent home, which they found in a 5,000 sqft building on West Fifth Street. Outgrowing that space within a decade, the museum later relocated to a 12,500 sqft. building on Colorado Street. Many Austinites remember its bright, lime-green exterior! Inside, a colorful interior greeted visitors, and kids were free to explore numerous exhibits. It was a hit, but before long, the museum needed yet more space in which to expand creativity and grow. Ultimately, The Children’s Museum raised $18 million to build the 40,000 sq ft red structure in Mueller that we know today.
