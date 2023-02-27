The Thinkery

Now

But by 1987, the museum needed a permanent home, which they found in a 5,000 sqft building on West Fifth Street. Outgrowing that space within a decade, the museum later relocated to a 12,500 sqft. building on Colorado Street. Many Austinites remember its bright, lime-green exterior! Inside, a colorful interior greeted visitors, and kids were free to explore numerous exhibits. It was a hit, but before long, the museum needed yet more space in which to expand creativity and grow. Ultimately, The Children’s Museum raised $18 million to build the 40,000 sq ft red structure in Mueller that we know today.