Zach Theatre is bringing a big hit for young children to its main campus. After a successful run with sold out performances at ZACH North, the play Wake Up, Brother Bear! will move to ZACH’s Whisenhunt stage, running March 24 through May 26, 2019.

The production, intended for ages 6 years and under, follows Brother Bear and Sister Bear through a full year of seasons. Characters see a waterfall melt, meet a butterfly, chase an elusive fish and skate on an icy pond. The play is based on the book by Janet Stanford and Kathryn Chase Bryer. The show runs 35 minutes with no intermission.