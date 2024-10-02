Thinkery Opens in Del Valle

On Thursday, September 12, Del Valle ISD students cut the ribbon to unveil Thinkery – Del Valle, a groundbreaking neighborhood museum. This space, a collaboration between Thinkery and Del Valle ISD, is designed to provide accessible, joyful learning opportunities and inspire curiosity and nurture a lifelong love of learning for the Del Valle community. The partnership between Del Valle ISD and Thinkery is truly novel as it fuses formal and informal learning that can be replicated across the country, providing innovation within our learning system. Located within the Del Valle ISD Central Child Development Center, Thinkery – Del Valle is more than just a neighborhood children’s museum. It is a vibrant family learning hub, with the community at its core. From the very beginning, we have actively listened to the voices of Del Valle residents to ensure that this space truly reflects their needs, dreams, and aspirations. Shaped by their feedback and inspired by the children’s own creative designs, this space embodies the spirit of Del Valle. In addition to its role as a museum, Thinkery – Del Valle will also serve as the district’s first professional development hub for early learners and elementary educators, offering comprehensive professional development programs through Thinkery’s STEAM Learning Institute. Thinkery – Del Valle offers 13,000 square feet of joyful learning space with 30 engaging, play-based STEAM exhibits, an indoor learning lab, and an outdoor classroom. The exhibits and STEAM learning that happens within Thinkery – Del Valle will be infused into the day-to-day educational experiences of the children who attend the Child Development Center, as well as DVISD elementary schools through field trips and afterschool programming and educators through our professional development programs. After hours, it will serve as a community gathering and learning hub for local families and community-based organizations. Thinkery – Del Valle is not currently open for public hours. Stay tuned for more details.