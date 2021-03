Thinkery has opened its doors again for limited-capacity general admission as well as Saturday Baby Bloomers sessions! Reserved for children age 36 months and younger, Baby Bloomers features special programming designed specifically for toddlers.

All sessions will last two hours, and tickets can be purchased in advance at thinkeryaustin.org. To promote safe social distancing, tickets will be capped at 25% capacity, and all guests over the age of 24 months will be required to wear masks.