Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a trio of healthy treats. These recipes are packed with nutrition, flavor and more importantly, love. They’re not only delicious, they’re also whimsical and fun to eat as a lunch box treat or party snack.
FROZEN YOGURT BITES
This fun-fruity snack is perfect for after school or breakfast on the go.
- ½ cup frozen fruit
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Heart-shaped molds or ice cube trays
- Chop frozen fruit into bite-size pieces.
- Mix frozen fruit, Greek yogurt and honey together.
- Add mixture to heart-shaped molds or ice cube tray and freeze at least 2 hours or until set.
CUPID KEBABS
Kids will have fun assembling these tasty “bow and arrow” kebabs.
- Grape tomatoes
- White cheddar cheese
- Toothpicks
- Cut two grape tomatoes diagonally, then put the cut edges together to create a heart.
- Skewer each tomato heart and slide it to the middle of the toothpick.
- Trim one piece of cheese into a small triangle for the front of the arrow and another piece into a “v” for the back of the arrow.
- Add the cheese pieces to each side of the toothpick.
MINI SANDWICH LOLLIPOPS
These mini sandwich lollipops are perfect for a lunchbox or a class party.
- Whole wheat bread
- Nut butter
- Jelly
- Pretzel sticks
- Mini heart-shaped cookie cutter
- Using the bread, nut butter and jelly, make a sandwich.
- Cut the sandwich into heart shapes using the cookie cutter.
- Stick a pretzel stick in the bottom of each heart to create a lollipop.
