Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a trio of healthy treats. These recipes are packed with nutrition, flavor and more importantly, love. They’re not only delicious, they’re also whimsical and fun to eat as a lunch box treat or party snack.

FROZEN YOGURT BITES

This fun-fruity snack is perfect for after school or breakfast on the go.

½ cup frozen fruit

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

Heart-shaped molds or ice cube trays

Chop frozen fruit into bite-size pieces. Mix frozen fruit, Greek yogurt and honey together. Add mixture to heart-shaped molds or ice cube tray and freeze at least 2 hours or until set.

CUPID KEBABS

Kids will have fun assembling these tasty “bow and arrow” kebabs.

Grape tomatoes

White cheddar cheese

Toothpicks

Cut two grape tomatoes diagonally, then put the cut edges together to create a heart. Skewer each tomato heart and slide it to the middle of the toothpick. Trim one piece of cheese into a small triangle for the front of the arrow and another piece into a “v” for the back of the arrow. Add the cheese pieces to each side of the toothpick.

MINI SANDWICH LOLLIPOPS

These mini sandwich lollipops are perfect for a lunchbox or a class party.

Whole wheat bread

Nut butter

Jelly

Pretzel sticks

Mini heart-shaped cookie cutter

Using the bread, nut butter and jelly, make a sandwich. Cut the sandwich into heart shapes using the cookie cutter. Stick a pretzel stick in the bottom of each heart to create a lollipop.

