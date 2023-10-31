ThunderCloud Turkey Trot Kick-Off at Stepping Stone School

Costumed kids, live turkey, and turkey mascot celebrate the upcoming 33rd annual event happening Thanksgiving Day

WHAT

Dressed for the season in handmade turkey hats, 20 four- and five-year-old children will “call” live turkeys, meet ThunderCloud Subs’ costumed turkey mascot, and sing Thanksgiving songs, all in anticipation of the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot and Stepping Stone School Kids’ K, happening Thanksgiving day at the Long Center.

WHEN

Thursday, Nov. 3, 10:30 a.m.

WHERE

Stepping Stone School, 8121 Shoal Creek Blvd. (near Steck Ave.), outside in a fenced area (plenty of parking available).

WHO

Stepping Stone School students, a live wild turkey from Capitol Zoo, ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot costumed turkey mascot, Trot director and ThunderCloud co-owner Mike Haggerty, Caritas (the Trot’s beneficiary) executive director Jo Kathryn Quinn, and Stepping Stone School owner and executive director Rhonda Paver.

WHY

The ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot is Austin’s favorite Thanksgiving day tradition with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Caritas of Austin and its mission to prevent and end homelessness. Registration is open at www.thundercloud.com.