Top 7 Summer Fun Ideas

Catch the excitement of bat-watching! Witness these captivating creatures up close and marvel at their natural grace. From March until early fall, North America’s largest urban bat population calls Austin home. The bats begin to wake up and start their night flight around sunset when the first few bats begin to trickle out from under the bridge. After the sun sets, the show really begins, and thousands of bats pour out and cascade East over Lady Bird Lake. The best time to witness the bats is around sunset, but the nightly show can last as long as 45 minutes as the bats exit the bridge for the night. Plan to arrive early to find parking.