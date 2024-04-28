Top 7 Summer Fun Ideas

Looking for some family fun this summer? Look no further. From ice-cream to rock-climbing, Austin Family will help you make the most of your summer with unforgettable experiences.
Summer and ice-cream are a natural fit. Austin’s Museum of Ice Cream allows you to connect with your inner kid through endless play and unlimited ice cream. Ride a giant animal cookie, walk through a tunnel of a thousand bananas and jump into the Sprinkle Pool! Designed to be a space for connection with friends and family while creating memories, Museum of Ice Cream is the sweetest spot in Austin this spring. Remember to use code ATXFAM15 to enjoy a 15% discount on your experience.
For an unforgettable animal encounter, Cameron Park Zoo in Waco is your destination! Explore the many recreated natural habitats and get up close with over 1,700 animals from 300 species. Explore the Asian Forest, where endangered orangutans, Sumatran tigers, and Komodo dragons roam. And this summer, don’t miss the newest addition: Penguin Shores. Visit www.cameronparkzoo.com for more information.
- Embark on a thrilling rock-climbing experience with Rock-About Climbing Adventures! Whether you’re new to climbing or a seasoned pro, Rock-About presents a safe and exhilarating environment for your journey. Rock About offers hiking, sightseeing, camping, and, of course, climbing. Expert guides assist you in scaling heights and share insights into the physical and cultural geography of the climbing destinations. Get set for an unforgettable summer adventure with Rock About Climbing Adventures! Visit www.rock-about.com for more details.
Gaylord Texas Resort in Grapevine, home to the state’s premier water park, can be the ultimate family getaway. Explore the 4-acre indoor garden atrium filled with family activities, then dive into the excitement at Paradise Springs Water Park. Discover lively water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and more at this top-rated Texas waterpark. The 10-acre outdoor pool and lazy river complex adds even more fun, including a 6,000-square-foot family lagoon, a giant water playhouse, a 600-foot long lazy river and four winding waterslides. www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dalgt-gaylord-texan-resort-and-convention-center.
Nearby in Canyon Lake, Jellystone Park Hill Country campground provides the perfect environment for creating memories with your loved ones. Whether you seek breath-taking adventures or peaceful moments, the Camp-Resort caters to all ages. Dive into the refreshing Water Zone, bounce on the jumping pillow or explore the nearby Guadalupe River and Canyon Lake. Immerse yourself in the rich history of Gruene or enjoy animal adventures, museums, camping, parks and more. Check out the list of activities and make the most of your summer with unforgettable experiences at www.jellystonehillcountry.com.
Seeking an adrenaline-fueled adventure? Dart’em Up Dart Tag Games delivers! With trained referees, lively music and a complete arsenal of Nerf blasters, Dart’em Up promises organized chaos and non-stop fun for all ages. Perfect for a birthday bash or a casual hangout with friends, weekend group rates guarantee an affordable, safe but thrilling team-based experience. Walk-ins are welcome. Visit www.dartemup.com to learn more.
Catch the excitement of bat-watching! Witness these captivating creatures up close and marvel at their natural grace. From March until early fall, North America’s largest urban bat population calls Austin home. The bats begin to wake up and start their night flight around sunset when the first few bats begin to trickle out from under the bridge. After the sun sets, the show really begins, and thousands of bats pour out and cascade East over Lady Bird Lake. The best time to witness the bats is around sunset, but the nightly show can last as long as 45 minutes as the bats exit the bridge for the night. Plan to arrive early to find parking.