Congratulations, Leander. SmartAsset recently named you as its top city to raise a family in Texas. Also ranking in the top 10 were Georgetown and Round Rock.

The New York-based financial software and data website considered safety, quality of schools, housing costs and job prospects in ranking 87 Texas cities. SmartAsset noted that all three top Austin-area cities offer strong graduation systems, with high graduation rates and high percentages of students taking AP exams and scoring well on AP exams. Additionally, they offer safe environments to raise children, with some of the lowest property crime and violent crime rates in its analysis.

The top 10 Texas cities were:

Leander Frisco Southlake McKinney Mansfield Grapevine Keller Georgetown Round Rock Pearland

Details on the study, including full methodology and rankings, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/best-places-in-texas-to-raise-a-family.