Children at Risk recently released its list of top schools in Central Texas. The nonprofit analyzed 438 public schools in Austin – 274 elementary schools, 102 middle schools and 62 high schools.

The group’s top elementary schools are Canyon Creek Elementary (Round Rock ISD), Spicewood Elementary (Round Rock ISD), Laurel Mountain Elementary (Round Rock ISD), Barton Creek Elementary (Eanes ISD) and Herrington Elementary (Round Rock ISD).

The group’s top middle schools are Canyon Vista Middle (Round Rock ISD), James Walsh Middle (Round Rock ISD), Cedar Valley Middle (Round Rock ISD), Hill Country Middle (Eanes ISD) and Lake Travis Middle (Lake Travis ISD).

The group’s top high schools are LASA High (Austin ISD), Westwood High (Round Rock ISD), Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders (Austin ISD), Anderson High (Austin ISD), Bowie High (Austin ISD), Westlake High (Eanes ISD), Harmony Science Academy – Pflugerville, NYOS Charter School, Chaparral Star Academy and Vandegrift High (Leander ISD).

Schools were measured by scores on STAAR tests, improvement in standardized tests over time and college readiness. Achievement indicators were adjusted to eliminate bias toward campuses with low percentages of economically disadvantaged students.

For more information, visit childrenatrisk.org.