Children at Risk has announced its rankings for public schools in Texas. The organization researched and ranked 65 public high schools, 103 middle schools and 280 elementary schools from seven area counties in the Austin area. The top high school is LASA High School in Austin ISD; the top middle school is Canyon Vista Middle School in Round Rock ISD; and the top elementary school is Canyon Creek Elementary in Round Rock ISD.

“Helping students achieve success is at the top of the list for many schools in Austin,” says Dr. Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of Children at Risk. “We are encouraged by the new schools that attained an A or B ranking and hope many more will achieve this high level of education which helps to ensure our children are prepared for their futures.”

Schools are measured by student performance on STAAR reading and math tests, improvement over time on those test scores, and college readiness indicators such as graduation rates, SAT/ACT participation rates and scores, and AP/IB participation rates and scores.

Besides LASA High School, the top 10 high schools in Austin include the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in Austin ISD, Chaparral Star Academy charter school, Westlake High School in Eanes ISD, Westwood High School in Round Rock ISD, NYOS Charter School, Meridian World charter school, Bowie High School in Austin ISD, Anderson High School in Austin ISD and Round Rock High School in Round Rock ISD.

Other than Canyon Vista Middle School, the top five in Austin include James Garland Walsh Middle School in Round Rock ISD, Kealing Middle School in Austin ISD, Cedar Valley Middle School in Round Rock ISD and the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in Austin ISD.

Besides Canyon Creek Elementary, the top five elementary schools in Austin include Laurel Mountain Elementary in Round Rock ISD, Spicewood Elementary in Round Rock ISD, Cactus Ranch Elementary in Round Rock ISD and Bridge Point Elementary in Eanes ISD.

The organization also named five Gold Ribbon Neighborhood Schools: Graham Elementary in Austin ISD, Ruth Barron Elementary in Pflugerville ISD, Hart Elementary in Austin ISD, Padron Elementary in Austin ISD and McBee Elementary in Austin ISD.