Children at Risk has announced its 2019 rankings for public schools in Texas. The organization researched and ranked 483 schools from seven area counties in the Austin area. The top high school is LASA High School in Austin ISD; the top middle school is Walsh Middle School in Round Rock ISD; and the top elementary school is Canyon Creek Elementary in Round Rock ISD.

Schools are measured by student achievement on standardized tests, how those scores compare with other schools with similar poverty levels, how much students improve from year to year and — in the case of high schools — how prepared the students are for college.

Besides LASA High School, the top 10 high schools include Chaparral Star Academy, the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in Austin ISD, Westlake High School in Eanes ISD, Bowie High School in Austin ISD, Westwood High School in Round Rock ISD, Gateway College Prep School, Meridian World School, NYOS Charter School and Harmony School of Endeavor.

Other than Walsh Middle School, the top 10 middle schools include Canyon Vista Middle School in Round Rock ISD, the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in Austin ISD, Canyon Ridge Middle School in Leander ISD, Hill Country Middle School in Eanes ISD, Kealing Middle School in Austin ISD, West Ridge Middle School in Eanes ISD, Cedar Valley Middle School in Round Rock ISD, Gorzycki Middle School in Austin ISD and Hudson Bend Middle School in Lake Travis ISD.

Besides Canyon Creek Elementary, the top 10 elementary schools include Laurel Mountain Elementary in Round Rock ISD, Cactus Ranch Elementary in Round Rock ISD, Sommer Elementary in Round Rock ISD, Spicewood Elementary in Round Rock ISD, Kiker Elementary in Austin ISD, Lake Pointe Elementary in Lake Travis ISD, Clayton Elementary in Austin ISD, Forest Trail Elementary in Eanes ISD and Bush Elementary in Leander ISD.

The organization also named seven Gold Ribbon Schools: Graham Elementary in Austin ISD, Thompson Elementary in Austin ISD, Manor Elementary in Manor ISD, Wooten Elementary in Austin ISD, McBee Elementary in Austin ISD, Ortega Elementary in Austin ISD and Cook Elementary in Austin ISD. Gold Ribbon Schools have 75% or more of their student body living in economically disadvantaged circumstances and receive an A or B in Children at Risk’s annual school rankings.