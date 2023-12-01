Toy Joy and Thinkery Join to Make Learning Joyful for All

Austin’s iconic store for fun and

nostalgic toys for over 35 years, Toy Joy®, a division of Wild About Music, Inc. and local nonprofit

leader and children’s museum Thinkery are delighted to announce a new partnership and brand new

location,“Toy Joy @ Thinkery,” located in the museum at 1830 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723. As

long-standing staples in the local community, both Toy Joy and Thinkery share a passion to make

learning joyful. To celebrate their collaboration and the new location, there will be a Grand Opening

taking place during Thinkery’s 40th birthday party (and anniversary of 10 years at their Mueller

location) on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with free admission to Thinkery from 3 – 5

p.m. as part of Thinkery’s Community Hours. Highlighting the day will be a “Playful Parade” kicking

off at 11 a.m. with a lively procession throughout the museum and special opportunities to play such

as a toy race, pop up party games, and other festive birthday maker activities during the day. To catch

this portion of the celebration and other attractions before 3 p.m., attendees can purchase general

admission tickets to Thinkery here. The first 50 people to make a purchase at Toy Joy @Thinkery will

also receive a special gift.

“Thinkery is thrilled to join forces with another longtime Austin staple, Toy Joy, to create the ultimate

destination for all things play,” said Andy Bell, Thinkery CEO. “Toy Joy @Thinkery is a uniquely Austin

store and is part of our work to have the joyful learning experiences we offer reflect the vibrancy of the

community around us.”

Toy Joy @Thinkery will be open during Thinkery General Admission hours. Guests can shop at the store

without a ticket to visit Thinkery. Thinkery Members will receive 10% off purchases at all Toy Joy

locations, with the exception of their location in Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. In time for

holiday shopping, Toy Joy @ Thinkery will be selling a selection of toys specially curated by the Toy

Joy team to highlight items and brands that resonate with Thinkery’s programming while still maintaining

the quirkiness of Toy Joy’s identity. Some examples include BRIO train sets that pair with Thinkery’s

enormous BRIO play table in the museum’s foyer, Lite Brites and plasma balls inspired by the Thinkery

Light Lab, and craft kits from brands like Djeco and Klutz and art supplies from Ooly, a nod to the

museum’s Spark Shop which is all about creation. Additionally, the Toy Joy team is especially excited

to have expanded further into baby and toddler toys from Tender Leaf Toys, who make high-quality

sustainably sourced wooden toys, many of which mirror the experience in Thinkery’s Fresh! Farmer’s

Market