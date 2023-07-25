Toys On The Move

For 36 years, Austin’s beloved toy store, Toy Joy®, has been selling quirky toys and novelties to Austin families and tourists. Now Toy Joy® and its sister business, candy concept Yummi Joy, ™ will both relocate to the Brentwood / Allendale neighborhood in a space that is 50% larger than their previous location.

The Burnet Road location will continue to cater to families and students in the north, west and east Austin central neighborhoods. The new store will be unmistakable to passersby in its bright pink and slime green exterior colors with store mascot Otto presiding over all the fun from the store’s façade.