The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved $3.81 million in grants to fund 22 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state. Travis County was awarded two grants. The Hill Country Conservancy received $200,000 to help fund the Violet Crown Trail-Phase 3. The project includes a new three-mile multi-use natural surface trail. The Turnback Canyon Trail Conservancy received $49,300 to go toward the Turnback Canyon Trail-Phase 1A. The project includes two miles of natural surface multi-use trail, trail bridges, benches, pet waste stations and trail markers.

Several projects funded in previous years were completed under budget and four were canceled, creating an additional $700,000 available for re-allocation this year. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been utilizing the re-allocated funds for trail improvement projects in state parks. The result is a total of $4.67 million dollars in federal funding available to fund eligible trail construction projects.