Friday, May 18, is Bike to Work Day. Hosted by Bike Austin, the day celebrates bicycle safety and encourages residents of all communities to bike to work throughout the year. Austin is one of 52 major cities participating in this nationwide event during National Bike Month in May. The event will start with fueling stations for bicyclists to visit during their morning commutes to work and culminate in the evening with an after-party downtown.

“Over the past seven years, Bike to Work Day has united the community through an activity that is central to life in Austin,” says Bike Austin Executive Director Katie Deolloz. “We suggest that even those who have not bicycled in the past try it for the day and consider biking to work even once a week moving forward.”

Nationally, Bike to Work Day was created as a way to raise awareness for the benefits and value of bike commuting as well as to educate traditional car commuters about the accessibility and ease of bike commuting.