The Central Texas Medical Center Foundation’s 24th annual Stars of Texas Gala raised $182,000 for the San Marcos hospital’s growing orthopedics program. This year’s gala paid tribute to those CTMC nurses who have served the hospital for more than 25 years. The 14 women were commended for their compassionate commitment to healthcare, often serving several generations of patients.

Guests learned about the progress made from the 2016 CTMC Gala, which focused on supporting cardiac services. Those funds provided for expansions like the new Impella device, known as the world’s smallest heart pump.

“It was a special night to celebrate the donors who are helping our hospital thrive and to honor the nurses who are truly the heartbeat of CTMC’s healthcare ministry,” says Anthony Stahl, President and CEO of CTMC. “San Marcos is blessed with generous people who play a large role in the direction our community is taking. We appreciate their leadership and support.”