Nov. 7 marked the premiere episode of Hodges Half Dozen, a TLC reality show about Temple residents Liz and Daniel Hodges, their new quintuplets and 2-year-old son Rowan. The quintuplets—named Teagan, Connell, Liam, Nolan and Dillion—were born at Seton Medical Center Austin in March.

The high-risk delivery took place three months before the babies were full-term. TLC’s production crew followed the Hodges family for four months afterward in the NICU, where the infants learned to eat and grew strong enough to go home. The show currently airs on TLC on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. and is also available for streaming at tlc.com.

A new show on TLC follows the Hodges family as they navigate life with new quintuplets and a 2 year old. Photo courtesy of Seton Healthcare Family.