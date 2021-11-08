Registration is now open for the 31st Annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot, benefiting Caritas of Austin. The event features a five-mile run, one-mile walk and Stepping Stone School Kids K as well as a kids activity tent, live music, vendor booths, raffle prizes and lots of people in costume. The event takes place on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.

This year’s event will take place both in person and virtually. Thanks to the success of last year’s fully virtual Turkey Trot, it will continue as a tradition in 2021 and beyond.

All proceeds from the run will go to Caritas of Austin and its mission to end homelessness in Austin. The organization broke ground on its first-ever residential center this year, Espero Rutland, which will have 171 studio apartments and offer support services to residents. Caritas believes that providing people a stable place to call home helps them to reach their full potential and contribute to the community.

For more information or to register for this benefit run, visit thundercloud.com.