Two Austin Icons Equip Students for Success

Derrick Johnson’s Defend the Dream Foundation unveiled its second ‘Discovery Den’ library makeover in Austin at Langford Elementary School on Thursday, March 23. The organization provides opportunities and resources to students attending Title 1 schools to reach their full potential in school and in life. The project was co-founded by Kendra Scott, who has an ongoing collaborative relationship with the Defend the Dream Foundation.

“I’m thrilled to continue our work in Austin and transform Langford Elementary’s library into a space that inspires kids to open a book and their minds for a brighter future,” said Derrick Johnson, former NFL player and University of Texas alumnus.

“Education is a key component of our philanthropy pillar at Kendra Scott, and we’re proud to provide ongoing support for the Defend the Dream Foundation and all the good they do,” said Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott. “The new library at Langford Elementary will supply the right resources to continue to inspire the future leaders of tomorrow.”