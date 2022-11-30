Two Books by Local Authors

Just Try One Bite By Adam Mansbach and Camila Alves McConaughey. Illustrated by Mike Boldt

For kids with a sense of satire and skepticism of spinach, Adam Mansbach and Camila Alves McConaughey have written an entertaining comedy about eating better. In “Just Try One Bite,” three kids are on a mission to convince their parents about the merits of broccoli, peas and apples. This role reversal is bound to make children laugh. The reluctant parents and responsible toddlers get up to very relatable antics during their conversation. With engaging illustrations by Mike Boldt – a charming bi-racial family and pages bursting with delicious-looking food – it’s a guaranteed laugh. And is that dad meant to look like Matthew McConaughey?