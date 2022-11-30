Two Books by Local Authors

Here are Two New Books by Local Authors
Put down that children’s book with the worn pages and tired rhymes that you’ve read to your child over and over again. Here are two new books by local authors to enjoy with your family this December.
Just Try One Bite By Adam Mansbach and Camila Alves McConaughey. Illustrated by Mike Boldt
For kids with a sense of satire and skepticism of spinach, Adam Mansbach and Camila Alves McConaughey have written an entertaining comedy about eating better. In “Just Try One Bite,” three kids are on a mission to convince their parents about the merits of broccoli, peas and apples. This role reversal is bound to make children laugh. The reluctant parents and responsible toddlers get up to very relatable antics during their conversation. With engaging illustrations by Mike Boldt – a charming bi-racial family and pages bursting with delicious-looking food – it’s a guaranteed laugh. And is that dad meant to look like Matthew McConaughey?
Building an Orchestra of Hope By Carmen Oliver. Illustrated by Luisa Uribe
Finally, Carmen Oliver’s “Building an Orchestra of Hope” is for kids who are gaining a deeper understanding of the world and how to make it a better place. Based on Oliver’s correspondence with the main character, Favio Chávez, the book reveals how Chávez created a children’s orchestra in Cateura, Paraguay, and built instruments out of trash from the landfills that surrounded the village. Luisa Uribe’s illustrations are full of rich detail and intricate pencil work – they are a pleasure to look at on their own. The story of the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura is an inspiring example of problem-solving and community-building that should absolutely be shared with our next generation.
Dorothy Bennett is a writer and artist in Austin, TX where she runs a creative agency with her husband. Connect with her on Instagram @Dorothy.Megan