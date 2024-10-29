Two Elementary Students Score 100% on the STAAR Math Test

This summer Harmony Arts Academy Cedar Park students Viaan Gubbala, a current 4th grader, and Darish Singh, a current 5th grader achieved a 100% math score on the STAAR test.

Darsh, whose teacher Joy Anderson said he loves solving problems on the board, explained that math equations fascinate him.

Viaan’s teacher, Nicole Miller, said, “Viaan has proven that determination and a love for learning can truly pay off. His enthusiasm for problem-solving and commitment to excellence are inspiring, making him a standout student and a role model for young learners everywhere. Keep an eye on this math whiz—he’s just getting started!”

“I am thrilled to recognize Darsh and Viaan for their outstanding achievements on our STEM-focused campus! They have demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill by earning a perfect score, and this remarkable accomplishment is a testament to their hard work, perseverance and passion for learning,” said Principal Ayse Tun.