Williamson County residents may have money waiting for them in the state’s unclaimed property database, and they’ll have an opportunity to search for it at an upcoming event hosted by the Texas Comptroller’s office and Williamson County Clerk Nancy Rister.

Comptroller representatives will help people search for unclaimed property online, fill out claim forms and answer questions from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 30 at the Georgetown Public Library at 402 W. 8th St. in Georgetown.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, mineral interest or royalty payments, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe deposit box contents. The Comptroller aims to reunite more than 28 million properties with their rightful owners.

“Texas has $4 billion in unclaimed property, and as Comptroller, one of my jobs is to get that money back in the hands of those who earned it,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “I encourage Texans to search for their money online or contact my office to claim their rightful property.”

The Comptroller’s office reports Williamson County residents have more than $158 million in unclaimed property waiting to be claimed.

To search for unclaimed property, or to view helpful how-to videos on the process, visit the Comptroller’s unclaimed property website at ClaimItTexas.org, or call 800-321-CASH (2274).