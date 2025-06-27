Unforgettable Summers Start Here

If you think back to your childhood, what do you remember the most about summer? We likely all have memories of swimming at the local pool, riding around the neighborhood on our bikes, and freedom from school and responsibilities. Things have certainly changed since then with the rising cost of living, technology invading every moment, and schedules packed with summer camps and enrichment activities so your kid doesn’t fall victim to the “summer slide.” But just because times have changed doesn’t mean your family can’t make wonderful, lasting memories this summer! Here are a few tips your family can implement to ensure your kids make summer memories that will last a lifetime.

Prioritize Family Time

One of the best ways to make family memories is a no-brainer. Be together! Prioritize time spent with your kids this summer, whether you spend it hanging out around your house, or out on adventures around Austin. Your kids won’t remember whether you planned and executed a perfect vacation, they’ll only remember they had fun spending time with you. An easy way to accomplish this is to pay attention to the things your kids like to do and join in those things. Do they love video games? Break out a family game like Mario Kart and battle it out on the screen. If you have art lovers, sit with them and color or paint together. Your kids will love the attention and connection they feel when you put aside your to-do list, your email, and your phone to prioritize time with them.

Create A Summer Bucket List

Austin is full of fun things to do, choose a new place to go every day of the summer. How do you narrow it down? Grab your kids and create a summer bucket list! Creating this list together gives kids agency and helps them feel excited about spending the summer together. Pro tip: just because it is called a bucket list, doesn’t mean it has to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. When my kids create their summer bucket list every year, their top spots are places like the Central Library and a pool with a diving board.

Set Aside Screen-Free Days

Let’s be real, screens are both a blessing and a curse for parents. During the long summer days when the kids are home from school, they have already played with their Lego blocks and completed an art project, and it’s too hot to play outside, TV saves the day. But as technology becomes more prevalent and it seems like our kids are becoming addicted to their screens, we need to be proactive and give them a screen-time break. This summer, try to set aside one day a week as a “screen-free day.” When your kids don’t have screens, to fall back on they will be forced to be creative with their time and energy. What they decide to do may surprise you! Lasting memories are made when you get those creative juices flowing, not when you sit around watching YouTube and playing video games. Your kids may push back on these days at first, but we promise they will thank you when they look back on their screen-free summer days.

Start A Tradition

Why are family traditions so special? They are one of the best ways to make memories together! They’re unique to your family and give your kids something to look forward to every year. It is never too late to start a family tradition, and it doesn’t have to be something big or expensive. Perhaps you serve a big pancake breakfast on the first day of summer vacation. Or, you surprise your kids with a water balloon fight one afternoon when they least expect it. Whatever you choose to do as a family, your traditions will make summer special for a lifetime.

Share Your Childhood Memories

What made summer magical for you when you were a child? Did you catch fireflies in your backyard? Did you go out for snow cones with your neighborhood friends? If you’re a long-time Austinite, you may remember going for a dip in Barton Springs before attending the Zilker Hillside Theater! These memories are what made your childhood magical, and they can be part of your kid’s magical childhood, too. Incorporate some of your favorite games, adventures, and foods from childhood so they can experience the same joy. Don’t forget to share stories of your childhood summers while you make new memories.

Plan A Staycation

Traveling in the summertime is expensive and crowded. Traveling with young children can be difficult. They’re off their sleep schedule, the whole family is crammed in one hotel room, and you’re probably eating out a lot more than normal. While traveling with your kids is certainly worthwhile, sometimes you need time to relax and connect. Enter the Staycation. Cancel your plans for a few days and take time off of work, as if you were heading out of town, but stay home. All the rules are out the door when you’re on a Staycation. Tell your boss and your friends you will be unreachable for a few days and soak up quality time with your family in the comfort of your own home. Unplug from your devices, break out the board games, order pizza, and hang out in your backyard. Your kids will fondly remember the summer you decided to do things differently.

Catherine Michalk is a native Austinite, writer, and mom of three. You can follow her family’s adventures at www.catherinemichalk.com.