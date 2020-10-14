Unity Day for National Bullying Prevention Month

Wednesday, October 21, is UNITY DAY, the signature event for National Bullying Prevention Month. This is the day when people around the world come together to unite for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion to create a world without bullying!

The call to action is simple: wear and share the color ORANGE!

Unity Day was initiated by PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center to encourage students, educators, parents, community members, schools, businesses and organizations to show their support for bullying prevention in one giant, orange message of hope.

“UNITY DAY is an opportunity to make a powerful statement to unite for kindness, acceptance and inclusion,” said Julie Hertzog, director of PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. “On Unity Day, show your support by turning your offline and online worlds ORANGE!”

Opportunities to get involved on Unity Day, Oct. 21, include:

Wear orange: a t-shirt, dress, tie, earrings, bracelet, or socks!

Share your photos and social media posts and tag #UnityDay2020

Watch the Facebook page for live events throughout the day

PACER also offers a wide range of bullying prevention resources, age-appropriate classroom activities and toolkits, and three innovative websites: Kids Against Bullying, Teens Against Bullying, and PACER.org/bullying for parents and professionals.