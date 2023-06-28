Upcycling for Austin Classrooms

Austin Creative Reuse (ACR), a local non-profit organization, received an education program grant from Impact Austin at its annual meeting in June. The award will fund the ACR Materials Mobile, a mobile pop-up where busy educators can “shop” for high quality, new and gently used classroom supplies right on their campuses. The first project of its kind in Central Texas, the Materials Mobile will provide the materials educators need, exactly when they need them, at little to no cost, all while

keeping tens of thousands of pounds of usable school supplies out of the landfill.

Together, ACR and Impact Austin are disrupting the cycle of under-resourced classrooms and financially overburdened educators and families, ensuring all students have access to the materials they need to be successful. The Materials Mobile will make its first visits prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year this August.