Upgrades to Oak Hill Elementary

Constructed in 1974, Oak Hill’s campus was designed with an open-concept floor plan, meaning it was built without doors or full walls between many of the classrooms. This design style was popular in the 1970s but is not well-suited for today’s learning.

Oak Hill is one of four open-concept schools that will be renovated as part of the district’s $2.44 billion bond program that voters approved in November 2022. The open-concept facilities at Cook Elementary, Odom Elementary and Williams Elementary will also be renovated.

In addition to the open-concept renovations, the 2022 Bond program will also fund the modernization of 25 schools through full or phased renovations as well as district-wide safety and security upgrades, repairs to failing building systems, technology upgrades and other improvements.