Con el tiempo, he comprobado que el miedo puede ser un gran motivador para el ser humano y lograr lo que desea. El secreto está, en que seas honesto contigo y encuentres si esta emoción, aunque es negativa, te motiva. Si es asi, usa el miedo a tu favor. Cuestionate, ¿“Cómo me voy a sentir al final del año, si no hago lo que se que tengo que hacer y no he hecho _____”? El hecho de no verte avanzar en tu meta produce una emoción negativa de miedo, ayudándote a recapacitar y motivarte a hacerlo. Practicalo y veras como empiezas a hacer cambios. ¡Piensa Positivo!

Using Fear as a Motivator

I’ve found that with time, fear can be a great motivator in accomplishing what you want. The secret lies in being honest with yourself and discovering if this emotion motivates you. If so, use it. Ask yourself, “How am I going to feel at the end of the year, if I am still not doing _____?” The fact of not seeing yourself progressing in your goal produces a negative emotion of fear, helping you to reconsider and move forward. Do it, and you will start seeing changes. Think Positive!