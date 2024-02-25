UT Museum Renamed and Ready for Visitors

Texas Science & Natural History Museum on the campus of UT Austin tells the story of life in the natural world in Texas from the formation of our planet, through the age of the dinosaurs into our current environment and will showcase advanced research being done at UT.

Formerly known as the Texas Memorial Museum, the recently reopened museum brings back long-time favorite exhibits as well as new experiences. Learn about life in Texas 67 million years ago when dinosaurs and other reptiles dominated the Earth. Walk beneath the 33-foot wingspan of a pterosaur and tyrannosaur. Explore fascinating fossils, see examples of Texas wildlife and biodiversity and touch real meteorites. The museum gift store features wonderful science and nature-themed toys, games and books.

Find information on tickets, parking, exhibits and more at www.sciencemuseum.utexas.edu