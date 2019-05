The second time around is just as sweet for Pranathi Jammula. The student from Austin ISD’s Kealing Middle School won Austin’s 2019 Regional Spelling Bee in March, a repeat from last year’s bee. Runner-up was Pranav Nandakumar of Magellan International School, with third place going to Eshan Bharadwaj of Cedar Park Middle School. Jammula will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 27-30 in Washington, D.C.